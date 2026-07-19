Yeungjin University announced Friday that it had successfully concluded the "2026 Advanced Field Innovation Convergence University (AI) Summer Vacation AI Education Camp and Competition," organized by its AI Innovation Convergence University project team.

The camp brought together 78 students — both majors and non-majors — from seven universities nationwide participating in the AI Innovation Convergence University Consortium (AI COSS): Yeungjin University, Chonnam National University, Kyungpook National University, Sungkyunkwan University, the University of Seoul, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, and Hanyang Women's University, a co-participating institution. The program ran in two sessions, each lasting three days and two nights.

Participants built foundational AI skills by writing their own programs using the modular educational kit MODI Master Kit and a code editor. They also practiced advanced AI technologies, including image and voice recognition, gaining hands-on experience with the kinds of AI tools used in real-world industrial settings.

The camp was also linked to Yeungjin University's summer extracurricular course "AI Challenge" — a one-credit pass/fail subject — broadening the basis for credit exchange among the participating universities.

"We hope this camp will serve as a meaningful opportunity to further strengthen educational cooperation among universities and to nurture convergence-oriented AI talent equipped with creativity and practical skills," said Kim Jong-gyu, head of Yeungjin University's AI COSS project team.