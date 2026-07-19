Yeungnam University of Science and Technology hosted a community outreach program for its Department of Social Welfare Services on Thursday, welcoming about 130 local residents and prospective adult learners to the audiovisual hall on the second floor of Cheonma Square.

The event was designed to introduce the department directly to community members, answer questions about the university's tailored curriculum for adult learners, and provide practical information about campus life through mentoring sessions between current students and local residents.

President Lee Jae-yong said in his welcoming remarks that the university "has built an optimal educational environment and a range of support systems so that adult learners can balance their studies, work and family life, helping anyone realize their dreams."