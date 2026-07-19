A single red rose blooming beneath a summer sky heavy with monsoon clouds has drawn attention as it stands against the Nakdong River — a waterway that still bears the scars of war.

According to Chilgok-gun, the Nakdong River, viewed Sunday around 5:30 p.m. from the Chilgok Peace Observatory atop Jagosan in Waegwan-eup, North Gyeongsang Province, spread out in quiet stillness beneath a thick blanket of dark clouds.

Amid the gray sky, a single red rose in bloom at the observatory caught the eye with its vivid contrast against the overcast backdrop.

Park Jong-seok, head of the Chilgok-gun public relations team, said the site offers a sweeping view of the Nakdong River line, which served as South Korea's last line of defense during the Korean War. "The Chilgok Peace Observatory has been designated a 'green photo spot' by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and it draws a steady stream of tourists and photography enthusiasts," he said.