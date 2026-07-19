Heavy rain lashed much of the country during the Constitution Day holiday, but more than 330,000 beachgoers still made their way to the east coast beaches of Gangwon Province over three days.

A total of 331,808 visitors were counted at 85 beaches across six cities and counties along the Gangwon coast from Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Yonhap.

On Friday, the first day of the holiday, clear skies drew 154,123 visitors. That number dropped to 97,436 on Saturday as heavy rain moved in, but 80,249 people still visited on Sunday — the final day of the break — after the rain cleared.

Cumulative visitors to Gangwon's east coast beaches have surpassed 1 million since the beaches opened June 12, reaching 1,010,554. The beaches across the six cities and counties are expected to remain open through late next month.

Gangwon Province saw significant rainfall throughout the holiday period. Cumulative precipitation from Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday included 171.1 millimeters in Cheorwon, 165 mm at Hongcheon's Guryongnyeong, 162.5 mm in Inje's Girin-myeon, 149.5 mm at Sokcho's Daepo and 142.7 mm at Jinburyeong.

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that after a brief lull caused by the stationary front, heavy rain will return to central regions — including the Greater Seoul area and the Chungcheong region — on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is expected to come and go across most of the country on Wednesday and Thursday as well, with temperatures climbing as high as 37 degrees Celsius.