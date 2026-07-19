Lee Chae-young of girl group fromis_9 is set to reveal the truth behind an e-cigarette controversy that has followed her for three years.

A preview clip recently posted to the YouTube channel "Ibman Yeolmyeon" shows Lee answering questions while hooked up to a lie detector to verify her responses.

Fellow fromis_9 member Lee Na-kyung said she and Lee Chae-young once had "a really childish fight," prompting Lee Chae-young to laugh and plead, "That's so embarrassing — please don't bring it up."

Lee Chae-young also addressed an incident from 2023 in which an e-cigarette appeared in the corner of a photo she posted on social media, which she quickly deleted.

"An e-cigarette showed up in a photo I posted on social media," she said. "After that, I got a lot of calls from the e-cigarette company."

At the time, neither Lee nor her agency issued any official statement, though the incident sparked online debate over whether she smoked.

The full account will be released on the YouTube channel "Ibman Yeolmyeon" on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 will make their comeback Tuesday with the release of their second full-length album "Glow ME."