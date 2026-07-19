People Power Party Rep. Kwon Young-jin (Daegu's Dalseo-gu C) ranked first among Daegu lawmakers and fourth nationwide in bill passage rate for the first half of the 22nd National Assembly.

According to the Korea Consumers Federation's legislative performance report for the first half of the 22nd Assembly, released Sunday, Kwon had 30 of his 58 sponsored bills reflected in law, a passage rate of 51.72 percent.

That figure is more than double the Assembly-wide average of 23.14 percent and exceeds the People Power Party average of 26.64 percent — a result observers say demonstrates that his bills moved beyond introduction to actual enactment.

Many of the passed bills addressed local Daegu issues and everyday concerns.

An amendment to the Act on Urban Parks and Green Areas lowered the minimum designated area for national urban parks from 3 million square meters to 1 million square meters and streamlined the designation process, laying the groundwork for Duryu Park — covering roughly 1.18 million square meters — to be designated a national urban park.

The amendment marks a key first step toward establishing a cultural and tourism hub linked to Daegu's new city hall.

On the Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province integrated new airport, an amendment to the Act on Acquisition of and Compensation for Land for Public Works Projects explicitly included the airport project within the scope of public works, securing a legal basis for land expropriation and compensation procedures.

Analysts say the change will accelerate the project and improve its stability.

Kwon also notched results on livelihood legislation: an amendment to the Living Logistics Service Industry Development Act strengthened rest rights, shelter installation requirements and the foundation for establishing an industry association for roughly 500,000 delivery workers.

An amendment to the Licensed Real Estate Agents Act granted the agents' association official statutory body status, raising self-regulation and accountability among its roughly 110,000 members and laying groundwork to prevent illegal practices including jeonse fraud — the practice of large lump-sum rental deposits that has been exploited in widespread fraud schemes.

An amendment to the Special Act on Support for Jeonse Fraud Victims and Residential Stability expanded the scope of recognized victims, strengthened public rental housing support and bolstered assistance with auction and public sale procedures.

"This is the result of connecting the voices of the region and the people to law and policy," Kwon said. "I will continue pursuing legislation that changes the region's future — such as the national urban park designation for Duryu Park — as well as livelihood legislation on residential stability and protections for delivery workers, to deliver meaningful results."