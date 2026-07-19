Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun attended the 2026 Onion Crash Cooking Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Gumingwangjang civic plaza in front of the Mapo-gu district office, expressing support for boosting domestic onion consumption and fostering solidarity with farming communities.

The Korea Onion Federation organized the event, with the Onion Mandatory Self-Help Fund Management Committee serving as host, to promote the appeal of domestically grown onions.

The program featured a cooking competition using domestic onions, an appointment ceremony for onion promotional ambassadors, celebratory performances, audience participation activities and a domestic produce giveaway.

Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Song Mi-ryeong also attended, joining the call to boost domestic onion consumption and support farming households.

At the opening ceremony, Yoo said, "If the countryside collapses, it is as if the entire nation collapses. I sincerely thank all those who prepared this event with such a worthy purpose of helping our farmers." He added that he hoped Sunday's gathering would "become a meaningful occasion that brings warm comfort and great encouragement to onion farming households across the country," and urged attendees to actively participate in consuming domestically grown produce.

After delivering his remarks, Yoo watched the cooking competition — judged by chef Lee Yeon-bok and culinary researcher Lee Bo-eun — and cheered on the participants.