Cheongsong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province is welcoming summer vacationers with a "clean healing travel" campaign, highlighting the county's natural scenery, hands-on experiences and local cuisine.

Cheongsong is widely regarded as one of Korea's premier summer destinations, home to Juwangsan National Park and a UNESCO World Geopark. The county offers cool valleys, waterfalls and dense forests alongside traditional cultural experiences and distinctive local food, making it an appealing getaway for families, couples and friends.

Among the top draws is Eolgumgol, an ice valley along Palgaksan-ro in Juwangsan-myeon, which stays remarkably cool even in the height of summer.

An artificial waterfall at Eolgumgol, on the route connecting Juwangsan to Okgye Valley in Yeongdeok, offers relief from the heat with cascading water set against thick forest. The site is particularly known for a rare natural phenomenon in which ice forms as outside temperatures rise, drawing large numbers of tourists every year.

Juwangsan National Park, the county's signature attraction, is another must-visit.

Designated as South Korea's 12th national park, Juwangsan is renowned for its dramatic rock cliffs, deep valleys and scenic waterfalls.

Visitors can take in landmarks including Yongchu Falls, Jeolgu Falls and Yongyeon Falls, as well as rock formations such as Giam, Sirubong and Hakso-dae. The trails are relatively gentle, making the park accessible to hikers of all ages.

Those interested in traditional culture can visit the Cheongsong White Porcelain Exhibition and Experience Center.

The center showcases Cheongsong white porcelain, a craft with more than 500 years of history, and runs hands-on pottery programs including wheel-throwing sessions that have proven popular with family visitors.

The county also offers plenty of food to round out a trip.

The naturally carbonated mineral water, rich in iron, from the Dalgi and Sinchon medicinal springs is one of Cheongsong's signature offerings. A steamed chicken dish cooked in the mineral water is the county's celebrated summer health food, prized for its clean yet deep flavor and sought out by tourists looking to restore their energy during the hot season.

"Cheongsong is a summer destination where you can enjoy beautiful nature and a wide range of tourism resources," county chief Yun Gyeong-hui said. "We hope you will spend a relaxing, healing summer in Cheongsong with your family, friends and loved ones — forgetting the heat and creating precious memories."