BTS drew more than 717,000 fans on its Arirang European tour, Big Hit Music said Sunday.

The group performed 10 sold-out shows across five cities — Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris — attracting a total of 717,000 fans.

The Paris shows on Friday and Saturday drew 92,000 fans per showing, the largest single-show audience in BTS history. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife made a surprise visit to the Friday performance.

French daily Le Parisien called BTS "the group that brought K-pop to the top of the global music industry" and described the concert as "an explosive and lavish show."

Meanwhile, BTS is set to headline the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New York on Monday (Korean Standard Time), alongside pop star Madonna and others.