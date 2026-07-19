All eyes are on whether 19-year-old Lamine Yamal can get past Lionel Messi and deliver Spain its second World Cup title.

Spain and Argentina meet in the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New York on Monday at 4 a.m. Korean Standard Time.

Messi takes the final stage as the oldest outfield player in World Cup final history. Across the pitch stands Yamal, who is barely out of his teens. It will be the first time the two FC Barcelona teammates — separated by generations — have faced each other in international competition.

Yamal turned 19 on July 13 — one day before Spain beat France 2-0 in the semifinal.

Yamal showed his talent early. He made his Barcelona first-team debut at 15 and earned his first call-up to the Spanish national team at 16. Just past his 17th birthday, he helped Spain defeat England in the 2024 Euro final and was named the tournament's best young player. Last year, he finished second in Ballon d'Or voting, behind France's Ousmane Dembele.

Now Yamal has a chance to join the rare group of players who have won the World Cup as teenagers.

If he plays against Argentina, he will become the third-youngest player in World Cup final history at 19 years and 6 days — behind Brazil's Pele, who was 17 at the 1958 tournament in Sweden, and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi, who was 18 at the 1982 tournament in Spain.

Only eight players have won the World Cup as teenagers. Of those, just two scored in the final: Pele and Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe was 19 when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Yamal's path to this final was not without difficulty. He joined the squad carrying a hamstring injury, and at one point there were doubts about whether he would be able to play at all. But he showed flashes of brilliance throughout the tournament to lead Spain to the final. A win over Argentina would give Spain its second World Cup title, 16 years after its first at the 2010 South Africa World Cup.