Coupang Inc finds itself in a deepening bind, hit by the largest personal data breach fine in South Korean history and now a major warehouse fire.

A fire broke out Saturday at the No. 32 logistics center in Incheon's Seo-gu district, operated by Coupang subsidiary Coupang Fulfillment Services. Fire authorities raised the response to the national mobilization level and deployed crews to battle the blaze. All 121 employees evacuated on their own, and no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage have yet to be determined. Facility repair costs and losses from operational disruptions are unavoidable. Even with partial insurance coverage, accounting losses are likely to be recorded first.

Coupang was already carrying significant regulatory risk. Last month, the Personal Information Protection Commission fined the company 624.6 billion won ($420 million) for leaking the personal data of about 37.55 million people — the largest fine ever imposed in South Korea for a personal data breach. The 624.6 billion won penalty is nearly equal to Coupang's full-year operating profit of 679 billion won last year. Industry observers expect the fine to weigh heavily on the company's annual earnings once it is reflected in second-quarter results.

Coupang's profitability has buckled each time regulatory costs have hit its books. In 2024, when the company was fined 162.8 billion won for allegedly manipulating search rankings to favor its private-label products, it posted an operating loss of 34.2 billion won even after recording quarterly sales of 10 trillion won for the first time in its history.

This year looks even harder. The fallout from the data breach triggered a wave of customer cancellations, pushing Coupang to a first-quarter operating loss of 354.5 billion won — its first quarterly loss in seven quarters. On top of that, the company has now been hit with a fine worth hundreds of billions of won.

Further regulatory costs related to Coupang Eats are expected in the third quarter. The Korea Fair Trade Commission is pursuing a consent order process against Coupang Eats over allegations including forcing partner restaurants to offer their lowest prices exclusively on the platform. Industry sources expect Coupang Eats could face fines and penalties of up to 100 billion won on charges including tied-selling practices. Costs from administrative litigation, class-action suits and damages claims add to the financial burden.

The warehouse fire has now compounded all of that. Adding facility repair costs and operational losses to the equation will only deepen Coupang's financial strain. Some in the industry warn that if fines, regulatory penalties and fire-related losses all hit the books at once, the company could realistically post a full-year loss in the trillions of won.

The mounting setbacks could also affect Coupang's long-term investment strategy. For years, the company has poured large sums into building a nationwide logistics infrastructure, automating its facilities and expanding its Rocket Delivery network. Its efforts to attract regional talent through partnerships with local governments may also face headwinds.

"Coupang has sustained strong top-line growth through heavy investment in recent years, but this year a string of regulatory and cost pressures has continued to erode its earnings," an industry official said. "The operating environment is unlikely to get any easier in the second half."