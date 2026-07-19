Amid improving local education conditions, youth from Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon Province have set off on a language study and cultural exploration trip to Europe.

A send-off ceremony for the 2026 summer Hwacheon-gun Youth Language Study and Overseas Cultural Exploration program was held Sunday at the Hwacheon-gun office, with County Chief Kim Se-hun and participating students in attendance.

The Hwacheon youth will undergo language training at a language institute in the Oxford area of the United Kingdom through Aug. 8.

Earlier, 30 youth from Cheorwon departed Friday for the eastern United States, including New Jersey, to strengthen their global competencies.

The group, traveling under the 2026 Cheorwon-gun Youth Global Cultural Experience program, will spend 15 days — through July 31 — exploring education, international exchange, culture, the humanities, geology and prominent universities across the eastern United States.