K-pop group CORTIS kicked off their world tour with their first-ever solo concert since debuting, but the show has drawn a wave of disappointment from fans over its production quality.

CORTIS held the opening night of their first world tour, "2026 CORTIS TOUR-PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN," on Saturday at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Anticipation ran high ahead of the group's first standalone concert. Tickets were priced at 145,000 won ($97), yet all seats sold out during the membership presale period, reflecting strong demand.

The members had expressed gratitude ahead of the show through their agency, Big Hit Music. "We are thankful to be holding our first solo concert in less than a year since our debut," they said. "We have prepared our best to give the audience a time they will remember for a long time."

After the concert ended, however, a number of fans voiced disappointment online.

The most frequently cited complaint was the runtime. While a typical K-pop idol concert runs roughly two to three hours, this show reportedly wrapped up in about one hour and 40 minutes.

Fans shared their reactions on online communities. "It's the first time I caught the shuttle bus earlier than expected because the concert ended so soon," one wrote, while another said they were caught off guard when exit announcements came immediately with no encore.

The setlist also drew criticism. CORTIS has released a total of 12 songs across two albums to date, and fans said the concert lacked cover songs or solo stages that could have filled out the runtime.

Particularly notable was the number of times certain songs were repeated. Posts circulating online claimed that "Yeongkkeuk" was performed five times and "Redred" four times, sparking debate over the setlist choices.

Fans also commented on the costumes and stage production, noting that the members wore the same outfits throughout without any changes, and that elements common to idol concerts — such as VCR video segments — were largely absent.

Some attendees, however, said they were satisfied with CORTIS's live vocals and the atmosphere on the floor, with positive assessments of the rookie group's energy and musical identity.

CORTIS continued the tour with a second show at the same venue on Sunday before heading to nine cities in total — including Toronto, New York and Kanagawa, Japan — for 14 performances worldwide.