Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) has recommended four regional summer festivals that visitors can reach entirely by train and public transit. The recommendations are part of a rail-centered tourism initiative aimed at easing road congestion and broadening access to local cultural experiences.

In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, the Auraji Raft Festival runs from July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Auraji site. Visitors can watch traditional raft-building demonstrations, attend a Jeongseon Arirang performance, take part in a traditional wedding ceremony, catch trout by hand and ride a raft. Travelers arriving on the Jeongseon Arirang Train can alight at Najeon Station and walk to the festival grounds in about five minutes.

The Boryeong Mud Festival runs July 24 through Aug. 9 at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. The festival operates separate zones — a general mud experience area and a family-friendly section — and features EDM performances and mud water cannons. From Daecheon Station on the Janghang Line, visitors can take Bus 100 for about 25 minutes to Daecheon Beach.

The Pyeongchang Heat-Hunting Festival takes place July 24 through Aug. 2 at Ttamtti Park in Daehwa-myeon, Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. Highlights include water fights using cold spring water that stays at 10 degrees Celsius year-round, large water cannons and makguksu noodle food stalls. From Pyeongchang Station, visitors walk 10 minutes to a nearby bus stop and take Bus 130 or 181 to reach the festival in about 10 more minutes.

On Aug. 8, Mungyeong Eco World in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, hosts the Mungyeong Zombie Water Night. Set on the grounds of the former Eunseong coal mine, the game-style festival challenges participants to escape from zombies through chase sequences, horror makeup experiences and a zombie wanted-poster activity. From Mungyeong Station, visitors take Bus 211 to 214 to Maseong, then transfer to Bus 312 to 314 and alight at the Coal Museum, a two-minute walk from the festival entrance.

Korail advised visitors to check train and connecting transit schedules as well as event timetables before heading to any of the festivals.

"Linking rail with local public transportation makes it easy to arrive at regional festivals without the hassle of traffic," a Korail official said. "We hope visitors enjoy the history, culture and diverse experiences found across the country and create cool, special summer memories."