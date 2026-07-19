The number of South Korean vessels transporting crude oil via the Red Sea route since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has reached 15.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, a South Korean vessel loaded with crude oil at Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port had safely transited the Red Sea and was en route to South Korea, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said. The vessel is the 15th South Korean ship to carry crude oil through the Red Sea route since the Strait of Hormuz blockade began, with the first transit recorded on April 17.

Throughout the Red Sea passage, the ministry provided round-the-clock monitoring and navigational safety information, and maintained a live communication channel among the ministry, the shipping company and the vessel to support the safety of the ship and its crew.

The ministry said it plans to continue supporting the safe operation of South Korean vessels to help stabilize the country's crude oil supply.

However, specific details about the vessel — including the shipping company, ship name and charterer — were not disclosed, as releasing such information could threaten the safety of the ship and its crew.