Ecopro BM is accelerating the build-out of a full lineup of all-solid-state battery materials by developing solid electrolytes and compatible cathode materials simultaneously.

The company said Sunday it had unveiled a full-value-chain roadmap for all-solid-state batteries at an investor relations event for retail investors held Thursday at NH Investment & Securities' headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.

Kong Bo-hyun, executive vice president for research and development at Ecopro BM, said the company is in discussions with leading customers on pilot production of solid electrolytes. "We expect the earliest mass production timeline to be 2027," he said. "We have completed the mass production line design and are ready to break ground immediately in line with customer demand."

Kong added that the company has secured proprietary process technology in sulfide-based solid electrolytes — a core material for all-solid-state batteries — and is moving quickly to establish a first-mover position in the domestic market. "Since beginning development four years ago, we have optimized processes and compositions and are now operating a pilot plant with an annual capacity of 40 tons," he said. "Products from that facility have passed quality validation by major battery manufacturers."

Ecopro BM is also developing cathode materials specifically suited for solid electrolytes, advancing that work in parallel with its solid electrolyte program.

The company's powder-control and quality-management technologies — both critical to solid electrolyte development — are assessed to be ahead of Japanese competitors.

Alongside this, Ecopro BM is pushing ahead with next-generation battery materials including LMR (lithium manganese-rich, cobalt-free) cathode materials, cathode materials for sodium-ion batteries, and high-capacity silicon anode materials.

The LMR cathode has entered a final validation stage aimed at mass production. Ecopro BM said it is building a concrete quality-management framework premised on commercial-scale output rather than development alone.

"Reflecting strong market interest, we are seeing a growing number of evaluation requests from new customers and are developing a diversified product lineup tailored to their performance requirements," Kong said. "We have optimized process conditions so that existing ternary production lines can be used as-is for LMR, completing a structure that allows a rapid switch to mass production once orders are confirmed."

Ecopro BM is also producing tangible results from its sodium-ion battery cathode and high-capacity silicon anode programs, both under development for three years. To secure a technology lead in sodium-ion battery cathodes, the company is pursuing a strategy of collaborating with manufacturers of other materials — including anodes and electrolytes — to make a stronger case to cell makers.

In the sodium-ion battery space, which is gaining attention as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, Ecopro BM has developed a layered oxide cathode with the highest energy density in its class and has been assessed as having a quality advantage over Chinese rivals. The company is verifying mass-production viability through a dedicated line with an annual capacity of 1,000 tons.

The company is also developing a polyanionic cathode material with superior stability and cycle-life characteristics. In next-generation silicon anodes, it has completed development of a proprietary process to reduce costs and is currently conducting sample evaluations with major domestic manufacturers.

At the shareholder meeting, Ecopro BM laid out its ambition to achieve revenue of 11 trillion won ($7.39 billion) and operating profit of 1 trillion won by 2030, backed by funds raised through a recent rights offering. The company plans to secure cost competitiveness by acquiring a stake in a nickel smelter in Indonesia, while aggressively targeting the European electric vehicle market through investment in its Hungary factory.