Two US soldiers were killed and one went missing after Iran launched a missile and drone attack.

US Central Command said Saturday that two American troops stationed in Jordan were killed Friday while CENTCOM and allied forces were defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, adding that one soldier remained missing.

CENTCOM did not disclose the exact location. German news agency dpa reported that the main US military base in Jordan is in Azraq, about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital Amman.

The United States has carried out airstrikes on Iranian military facilities near the Strait of Hormuz for seven consecutive days through Saturday. Iran has been striking back at US military bases in allied Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, intensifying the exchange of fire between the two sides.

It marks the first time US soldiers have been killed by a direct Iranian military attack since the war broke out in February. AP reported that since the war began Feb. 28, at least 16 American troops have been killed and more than 430 wounded.

CENTCOM said that in addition to the three killed or missing, four other US soldiers were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and later discharged, while others with minor injuries returned to duty. "Out of respect for the families, we will not release additional information, including the identities of the fallen soldiers, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified," CENTCOM said.