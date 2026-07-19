If you are looking for a cool escape from the sweltering summer heat, Chungmu Art Center may be just the place.

Seoul's Jung-gu district is hosting "Summer Classic in Jung-gu" on July 31, bringing together film screenings, an exhibition and a classical music performance under one roof.

The event features three programs — "Familycance" and "Oceancance" for families with elementary school-age children, and "Healingcance" for adults. Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis through July 22.

"Familycance," held at 2:50 p.m. in the small theater, pairs a screening of the ocean-themed animated film "Shark" with a sun-catcher craft activity. Up to 90 participants may attend, with each applicant able to register up to four people. "Oceancance," running at 3:10 p.m. in the gallery, offers a visit to the National Geographic special exhibition "Ocean," with a capacity of 50 and a limit of two registrants per applicant.

"Healingcance," designed for adults and held at 3 p.m. in the Yaegreen Space, accepts 100 individual applicants — no companions allowed. The program opens with a performance by pop-opera group Poet, followed by a concert and talk show featuring pianist Daniel Lindemann, a Jung-gu honorary ambassador, and haegeum player Cheon Ji-yun.

Applications can be submitted through a Google Form linked via a QR code on promotional materials. Applicants may register for only one program, and the district will notify final selections individually on July 23. For more information, contact the Jung-gu Office's Culture Policy Division.

"I hope residents worn out by the relentless heat can recharge by enjoying performances and exhibitions in a comfortable space right in the heart of the city," district mayor Kim Gil-sung said. "We will keep presenting a diverse range of cultural and arts events that bring a little more ease to everyday life."