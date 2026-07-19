Yangcheon-gu in Seoul is launching a summer vacation meal support program for more than 1,100 children from low-income households who risk going hungry when school cafeterias close for the break, the district announced.

Eligible children are those under 18 from households earning at or below 60 percent of the median income, where a parent's absence, illness or financial hardship creates a risk of missed meals at home. The district ran a concentrated application period from June 29 to July 10 and will finalize the list of beneficiaries — including walk-in applicants — after a qualification review.

Last summer, the district provided meals to 580 general children and 573 children attending community child centers, for a total of 1,153. This year, the district plans to align meal delivery with each school's individual vacation schedule to ensure no child is left without support during the break.

Particularly notable this year is a raise in the per-serving meal allowance to 10,000 won ($7), reflecting rising prices and the growing cost of eating out. Lunch will be provided as the baseline during the vacation period, but children with a clear and documented risk of skipping additional meals may receive up to three meals a day to minimize gaps in nutrition.

Meals will be tailored to each child's living situation and access. General beneficiaries can have funds loaded onto a Kkumnamu Card — a dedicated child meal card — and use it freely at any of 2,594 affiliated restaurants in the district, or opt for dosirak delivery up to twice a week. Children attending community child centers will receive balanced group meals prepared at each center.

The district is also tightening hygiene oversight to prevent food poisoning during the summer heat. Affiliated restaurants will be subject to on-site inspections in coordination with relevant departments if hygiene complaints arise or a check is deemed necessary, while dosirak manufacturers will have their sanitation records reviewed and may also face on-site inspections as needed.

All 21 community child centers in the district will work with the Yangcheon Children's Nutrition Management Support Center to conduct hygiene inspections and food safety education, ensuring comprehensive meal safety management throughout the season.

"School vacations are a time when we need to pay even closer attention to the dietary lives of children from vulnerable families, since school meals stop entirely," Yangcheon-gu District Mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "We will continue to actively identify children in need, look after them carefully, and expand our support to build a Yangcheon where no child falls through the cracks."