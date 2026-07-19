"I will run across every project site to ensure Seocho-gu's reconstruction projects move forward at full speed."

Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su made the remark as the district's "Outreach Reconstruction Rapid Support Team" — a unit operating directly under the district mayor since the launch of the ninth elected term — achieved its first tangible result with the ground-breaking of the Bangbae Sindonga reconstruction project on Thursday.

The Bangbae Sindonga site was the first project the outreach team visited after its launch. On July 2, Jeon traveled to the site with a team of reconstruction specialists, listened to the association's concerns about the overall project process, reviewed pending issues and worked with officials to find solutions.

The Bangbae Sindonga reconstruction project had originally been expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year due to complex administrative procedures and the time needed to resolve outstanding issues. The district said the ground-breaking was moved up after it systematically managed the project timeline through a "full-process deadline system" for reconstruction projects introduced last year, while the outreach team's on-site visits helped resolve pending issues quickly.

The ground-breaking is seen as a concrete example of Seocho-gu's field-oriented administration accelerating reconstruction in line with the Seoul Metropolitan Government's goal of breaking ground on 310,000 housing units by 2031. It also marks the first demonstrated result of the outreach team's effectiveness: the district mayor visited the site in person, heard the association's concerns and worked with experts on solutions — after which the project gained momentum and reached ground-breaking.

The district said it plans to further strengthen its field-centered administrative support framework, reducing financial burdens on associations caused by project delays and proactively resolving conflicts at reconstruction sites to keep projects moving smoothly.

The ground-breaking ceremony, hosted by the Bangbae Sindonga Reconstruction Association, was attended by District Mayor Jeon, National Assembly member Shin Dong-wook of Seocho-eul, Seocho-gu Council Speaker Yoo Ji-woong, Seoul Metropolitan Council member Ko Gwang-min and Association President Jeong In-young, among other guests. The ceremony proceeded with an opening declaration, congratulatory remarks and a ceremonial first dig. With the first shovel in the ground Thursday, the Bangbae Sindonga apartment complex — to be marketed as Otiere Bangbae — is set for completion in October 2029 as a six-building, 843-unit complex spanning four below-ground floors and 35 above-ground floors.

"I am delighted that the ground-breaking of the Bangbae Sindonga reconstruction project marks the first fruit of the outreach rapid support team," Jeon said. "Going forward, I will continue to go out into the field, listen to residents' voices, mediate conflicts and do everything in my power to ensure Seocho-gu's reconstruction projects move forward at full speed without obstruction."