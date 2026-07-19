Samsung Electronics will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in London on Wednesday.

Industry sources say the event will unveil three new Galaxy Z foldable smartphones, a new Galaxy Watch lineup and Galaxy Glasses. Samsung is expected to present an AI ecosystem strategy centered on Galaxy AI, linking its mobile, wearable and smart glasses devices.

The most anticipated product is the foldable lineup. On top of the standard and Flip models, Samsung will introduce its first-ever premium foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. The Fold8 features a wider body with a 4:3 aspect ratio, a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery is rated at 4,800mAh with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The higher-end Fold8 Ultra is expected to feature an 8-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a triple-camera system anchored by a 200-megapixel main camera and a larger battery. The Flip8 will ship with either a Snapdragon or Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip depending on the market. Known specs include a 4,300mAh battery, 25W wired charging, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new devices will run One UI 9, the latest version of Samsung's operating system. A new "Flex Titanium" display technology designed to reduce screen creases and improve durability will also make its debut.

Prices are expected to rise modestly. Overseas, the Fold8 Ultra 256GB is being discussed at around $2,099 and the Fold8 256GB at around $1,899. The domestic launch price for the Ultra model is expected to come in at around 2.6 million won.

The Unpacked event will also reveal Samsung's wearables strategy. The Galaxy Watch 9 will offer enhanced health management, workout analysis and personalized health coaching powered by Galaxy AI. Galaxy Glasses — Android-based smart glasses developed in collaboration with Google and expected to launch in the second half of the year — will support an AI assistant, real-time translation and navigation without a paired smartphone. Detailed specifications and pricing are likely to be disclosed at the event.