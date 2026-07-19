US Central Command said it carried out another round of overnight airstrikes targeting Iran on Saturday (local time).

CENTCOM said on X, formerly Twitter, that "at 6 p.m. Eastern time, US forces, at the direction of the commander in chief, President Donald Trump, initiated a new wave of strikes against Iran." The US military has conducted nightly airstrikes against Iran every day since July 11 — Saturday marked the eighth consecutive night.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended "to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz." It also said the strikes were "to swiftly punish the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for attacking US service members in Jordan the previous night," underscoring that the campaign was retaliation for the attack on a US military base in Jordan.