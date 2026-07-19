The Seoul Metropolitan Government, working with World Vision and the Korea Association of Social Welfare Centers, provided 930 million won ($625,000) in rental deposits and home improvement costs to 199 housing-vulnerable households over the past two years through the Climate Crisis Vulnerable Children Future Support Project, the city announced Sunday. The support is expected to offer meaningful relief as heavy rains driven by the climate crisis pose a growing threat to low-income residents in substandard housing.

The project offers up to 10 million won to households in Seoul with children or teenagers aged 24 or under, earning no more than 120 percent of the median income, who live in semi-basement or rooftop units or whose homes require environmental improvements.

Eligible costs include rental deposits of up to 10 million won, climate-disaster-preparedness renovations such as wallpapering, flooring and insulation of up to 10 million won, moving expenses of up to 1 million won, and purchases of essential appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines within per-item limits. Children in supported households who go through a separate selection process may also receive funding for hagwon fees and exam or certification costs.

A satisfaction survey of recipient households found that more than 90 percent of respondents said the project had helped boost guardians' motivation in daily life, improve their relationships with their children and raise children's self-esteem, the city said, adding that the program had a positive impact on participants' lives overall.

Households wishing to apply may do so at a general social welfare center near their residence. Final eligibility is determined through a review committee composed of welfare experts after the application is submitted. World Vision funds the entire project budget, and applications are accepted until funds are exhausted.

Kim Hong-chan, Seoul Metropolitan Government's director of care and solitude policy, said that as climate-related crises such as heavy rainfall intensify, "children and teenagers growing up in poor housing conditions need more attentive care." He added that the city would "work diligently through public-private cooperation to provide a more comfortable living environment for children and teenagers growing up in substandard housing, so they can grow up bright and healthy."