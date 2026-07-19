A pop-up water playground featuring water slides, air pools and a toddler pool is set to open at Yulhyeon Park in Seoul's Gangnam-gu, giving city residents a convenient spot to cool off during the heat wave.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that the pop-up facility will operate at the Yulhyeon Park water play area for nine days, from Saturday through Aug. 2, in time for the summer holiday season.

The playground will feature air pools, a water slide and a fountain tunnel, running in two daily sessions — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. A shallow toddler pool will also be available for young children.

Each session accommodates up to 180 visitors, for a daily total of 360. Reservations open Monday through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's public service booking website, with 60 spots per session available to walk-in applicants on the day.

Visitors must wear swimwear and aqua shoes; infants must wear waterproof diapers. In the event of rain, operational status will be posted on an open chat channel and the Seoul public service booking website.

On weekends during the pop-up's run, an "Arisu Wow Car" event will offer tastings of beverages made with Arisu — Seoul's tap water brand — including coffee, zero-sugar iced tea and herbal teas.

Trained safety personnel with qualifications in safety management and nursing will be on site. The pools will be drained, cleaned and refilled daily, with water quality checked every two hours.

Even after the pop-up closes, the permanent Yulhyeon Park water play area — featuring a 64-nozzle ground fountain and a mirror pond — will remain free to use through the end of September.

"We hope visitors will enjoy a refreshing and fulfilling summer holiday at Yulhyeon Park without having to travel far," said Park Mi-seong, director of the Dongbu Park and Leisure Center.