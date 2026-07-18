Dong Haeng Bokgwon, the operator of the Lotto lottery, announced Saturday that the winning numbers drawn in the 1,233rd Lotto drawing were 2, 7, 20, 25, 37 and 40. The second-prize bonus number was 29.

A total of 31 players matched all six numbers to claim the top prize, each receiving 837.97 million won ($563,000). With more than 30 first-prize winners, the individual payout settled in the 800 million won range.

Second-prize winners, who matched five numbers plus the bonus number, numbered 76 and will each receive 56.97 million won. Third-prize winners, who matched five numbers, totaled 4,438 and will each receive 980,000 won.

A total of 185,487 players matched four numbers to claim the fixed fourth-prize payout of 50,000 won each. Some 2,833,927 players matched three numbers and will each receive the fixed fifth-prize amount of 5,000 won.