The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Sunday it will provide consolidated information on urban summer destinations — including swimming pools, water parks and floor fountains — through its Smart Seoul Map service until the end of next month, just as most elementary, middle and high schools in the city begin their summer breaks in late July.

The map covers 422 water facilities across Seoul's 25 autonomous districts, broken down by type: 103 swimming pools, 97 water parks, 147 floor fountains and 66 other water features. The city plans to update the map as additional facilities come online.

Smart Seoul Map provides integrated information so users can check each facility's location and operating hours at a glance. Residents can also compare facilities in their neighborhood and nearby districts side by side. The service is accessible via PC or smartphone, letting users view and compare locations, operating hours and amenities for each facility. A QR code and map-sharing feature also makes it easy to share water activity spots with family and friends.

A Seoul city official said the service was introduced because residents had previously been forced to search for summer water facility information one by one across district office websites, blogs and SNS platforms.

Jeong Yeong-jun, director of Seoul's Digital City Bureau, said the city had brought all the information together in one place "so that even on a sweltering summer day, people can easily find a water facility close to home without having to travel far." He added that the city would continue to expand lifestyle-oriented digital services that residents can feel in their everyday lives.

Smart Seoul Map also offers a range of other summer leisure information, including listings for the Seoul International Garden Expo, Seoul nightscapes and Seoul festivals.