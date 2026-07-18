The Ebola virus continues to spread unchecked in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the cumulative fatality rate approaching 40% and health authorities on high alert. The crisis has also spilled into diplomatic and social controversy after it emerged that Americans with potential exposure were quarantined at a military base in neighboring Kenya.

Congo's Ministry of Communication and Media said Saturday that as of Thursday, the country had recorded 2,181 cumulative confirmed cases — 56 more than the previous day — and 864 deaths in total, with 110 additional fatalities reported over the past three days. The fatality rate rose 2.1 percentage points to 39.6%, up from 37.5% three days earlier. Only 412 patients have recovered, while the contact-tracing rate for confirmed cases has fallen to 66.9%, raising fears of further spread.

Experts point to the nature of the virus as a key driver of the prolonged outbreak. Corey Levin, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Medical School, told Bloomberg that the Bundibugyo strain currently circulating replicates far more slowly and produces symptoms much later than the Zaire strain that dominated past outbreaks. "Patients continue their daily lives without realizing they are infected, amplifying community transmission," he said.

However, the slower replication also means that timely treatment significantly improves outcomes. Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said patients who begin treatment early — before deteriorating into septic shock or multiple organ failure — survive at a rate three to four times higher than those who go untreated, underscoring the need for rapid medical intervention.

Against this backdrop, an international dispute over quarantine arrangements has come to the fore. AFP reported that after an American employee in his 60s with the Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse, who had been working in Congo, tested positive for Ebola and was transferred to Germany, seven American colleagues who had been in contact with him were placed in a US-designated quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base in Kenya.

The quarantine proceeded despite a Kenyan court order temporarily blocking construction of the facility and the transfer of Americans there, issued in response to public opposition to housing potentially infected foreigners. Kenya's health minister said he had not been informed of the quarantine in advance, but the backlash has been fierce. Violent protests against the detention of the Americans have already erupted in Kenya, and clashes with police have left three people dead, deepening the fallout.