SK Eco Plant CEO Kim Young-sik has visited the family of a Myanmar migrant worker killed at a KTX rail construction site to offer an apology. SK Eco Plant is the primary contractor for the project.

Kim visited the funeral home for the late Aung Min Oo at Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Saturday, according to Yonhap and industry sources.

Kim conveyed his condolences and apologies to the bereaved family and pledged to establish thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.

On July 1, Aung Min Oo — who worked for a subcontractor under SK Eco Plant — was killed after becoming caught in a conveyor belt at a KTX rail construction site in Eumbong-myeon, Asan, South Chungcheong Province.

Labor groups and migrant worker organizations in South Korea have since called on SK Eco Plant, as the primary contractor, to issue a formal apology to the family, provide compensation, and draw up measures to prevent a recurrence.