A crocodile was captured Saturday morning in Soyang Stream in the Changdong area of Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.

A passerby called in the sighting at around 11:27 a.m., reporting "something that looks like a pet crocodile." Firefighters arrived at the scene and caught the reptile — measuring about 50 centimeters in length — at around 12:06 p.m., roughly 30 minutes after the call.

The species of the crocodile and the circumstances under which it ended up in the stream have not been determined.

Fire authorities plan to hand the crocodile over to the Yeoju city government on Monday.