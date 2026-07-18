Scrape.

A sliding door opens and Yeoyou steps out into the front yard, shovel in hand, smoothing the earth while a prim cat watches in silence. "It feels like we're living in the cat's house," Seolbin says, her laughter spilling over the blue gate and blue roof of their Jeju home.

"When the door of that small, narrow room opens — hide, hide, don't let them see — let's play treasure hunt." (from "Hide-and-Seek")

The folk duo Yeoyuwa Seolbin have lived in that house for eight years and released three albums from it. The couple's voices, laid over a single guitar, are confessions of daily life written deep into the night — no dramatic events, just the small stories that gather at the end of each day, drifting quietly by.

Their songs hold the feelings of people who drag themselves onto the last train after an exhausting day, people who cannot bring themselves to go home and set the day down over a glass of something, and people who endure today simply to live tomorrow.

"We're people who can't write novels — we write diaries." (Yeoyou)

The music of Yeoyuwa Seolbin is soaked in Jeju — its old house, its four seasons, the conversations of a married couple. People who have listened to their chronicles of time lived and survived leave comments saying they want to share a drink with the two of them. That is the response to "Space Gongam," an EBS documentary that illuminated the music and lives of Yeoyuwa Seolbin, winners of the Korean Music Awards for best folk album and best folk song.

The low roof, a century-old stone wall, the sea shimmering beyond it, the wind that sounds like waves — the Jeju home of Yeoyuwa Seolbin is coming to the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. The couple, who have temporarily left Jeju for the mainland, are inviting audiences into the place where they wrote countless stories through music, via "SyncNext26" (July 17-19, S Theater). It marks the duo's first appearance at Sejong Center and serves as a live version of the documentary made about them.

Meeting recently at Sejong Center in Seoul, the married duo described the show as "a stage that brings Jeju's scenery into the concert hall — as if the audience has come to visit our home." The entire front row of seats has been removed and replaced with about 30 bean bag chairs, turning the venue into the couple's own front yard.

Not a display of misfortune, but a record of life: 'Comedy,' four years in the making

Jeju is inseparable from the music of Yeoyuwa Seolbin. The two headed there on a whim, with no ties to the island, and Seolbin began working as a school counselor. The folk duo itself was also born in Jeju — their first album came out in 2017, right when they started living there.

Albums followed at long, uneven intervals. Two years later came their second record, "Songs Can't Change Anything" (2019), and four years after that, their third, "Comedy" (2023) — the album that swept the Korean Music Awards and was named one of the 100 greatest Korean pop albums since the 2000s by EBS's "Space Gongam." Seolbin describes it as "the album that holds the most of Jeju's spirit."

"Comedy" came into the world after long deliberation and hesitation. Looking back on that period, Yeoyou said: "The first and second albums had a lot of songs about hope and dreams, but with this one I kept asking myself whether I was just putting my personal misfortune on display."

That uncertainty is why the album took so long. Four years passed — years simply spent living. The music written in that time carries stories of enduring life. The album is called "Comedy," yet the duo draws up submerged emotions with clear, untroubled faces.

Yeoyuwa Seolbin do not reach for easy comfort or the word "healing." They face pain as it is and call the fact of still being alive a comedy. "If we had named it 'Tragedy' it would have been too obvious," they said — and so they sing: "Why so serious? A pitiful life needs a revolution" and "let's call the old graffiti a comedy" (from "Comedy").

To tell that story, they made the album like a cottage industry, on their own terms. The anxious urgency fell away in the process. "When we made the second album, we worked to a fixed release schedule and I wasn't satisfied," Yeoyou said. Making "Comedy," they put the music first rather than chasing a deadline, and shed the assumption that they had to work in Seoul. They completed the entire record in Jeju, from start to finish.

"We kept saying: let's finish this in Jeju, where we've put down roots," Seolbin said. "We became convinced that we really wanted to make music we loved."

A stroke of luck helped: trumpet player Jeong Bo-seok, stranded in Jeju by a typhoon and killing time, stopped by the couple's home and ended up contributing to the third album. He will be on stage again for this concert with Sallae Jazz Trio, the group he plays with, as the duo attempts what they call "an expansion of sound." Yeoyou said he hopes the trumpet sounds less like a jazz instrument and more like wind, and that the electric guitar evokes the sound of waves. "Rather than a genre, I want it to come across as a single 'scene,'" he said.

Music where the person shows through: folk that follows the grain of life

Jeju is central to Yeoyuwa Seolbin, yet they are not a folk duo that sings about Jeju. Even so, Jeju finds its way into every song.

"We didn't go to Jeju to make music — Jeju just happened to be where we ended up living," Yeoyou said. "Because we were telling stories that came from our lives, Jeju seemed to slip in naturally." Rather than naming sadness, pain or hardship directly, Yeoyuwa Seolbin gaze at Jeju's sea and sky, its wind and stone walls. Like the poet Baek Seok, who loved the concrete textures of everyday life, or Kim Sowol, who let loss seep into natural landscapes, their songs let life's emotions settle into scenery.

That quality is what moved the EBS "Space Gongam" team to reach out after hearing the third album and propose a documentary on the spot. The producers later admitted they had worried, after sending the invitation, that the couple might be living in an apartment. Seolbin recalled: "Before filming, we sent them photos of where we lived, and I heard they said, 'Ah, just as we imagined — they're living like their music.'" KBS's "Human Theater" also approached them about filming. It speaks to the particular pull of Yeoyuwa Seolbin's music. "I think it's because our music is ultimately music where the person shows through," Yeoyou said.

Over a decade and three albums, the music of Yeoyuwa Seolbin has shifted gradually. Yeoyou had been making music alone before Seolbin entered his life, and her arrival changed things. "On the first album, Seolbin was closer to a backing vocalist, but on the second, our two voices came out side by side," he said. "Comedy" is a work in which the two voices achieve complete, equal balance.

"By the third album, the music couldn't exist without Seolbin's voice. I even heard someone say we should flip the name to 'Seolbin and Yeoyou.' (Laughs)" (Yeoyou)

The stories carried in each album have shifted too. Yeoyou writes all the songs, with one track by Seolbin on every record. "When the first album came out, Yeoyou was ten years younger than he is now, and the energy was bold and full of hope," Seolbin said quietly. "As time passed and the world left its marks, we came to realize life isn't simply easy — and I feel a strong thread running through the music of how to keep looking for that one ray of light within your own life." Yeoyou nodded along as she spoke.

"I think there has always been a loneliness deep inside me, from when I was young. I don't know whether that's true of all people or just me. But that feeling of loneliness and solitude is embedded in me, and 'Comedy' was the album where I let it show — transparently and honestly." (Yeoyou)

The next album is taking its time as well. Seolbin is in her fourth semester of graduate school, and once she finishes her thesis early next year, the two plan to return to Jeju. They have declared the fourth album a "forbidden topic" between them — yet Seolbin lets slip that "Yeoyou's music these days talks about hope more than before."

The music of Yeoyuwa Seolbin, who sing their own stories, ends up resembling everyone's life. In the days they have written down, listeners find the loneliness they never quite let themselves show — and hear that even an unspectacular life can shine. In their music, people find the sensation of being alive that they had been reaching for on some exhausting day.

"Ultimately, folk is music about telling your own story," Yeoyou said. Seolbin added her own words.

"We put our own stories out there, but I hope the people listening can use these songs to recall and work through their own. When you hear these songs today, I hope something you've been through — some scene from your own life — suddenly comes to mind." (Seolbin)