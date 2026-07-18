As wildfire smoke from Canada drifted across the border and blanketed American skies, Donald Trump reached once again for his weapon of choice: tariffs. The president warned he would pile additional duties on top of existing tariffs, holding the Canadian government responsible for the deteriorating air quality.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday (local time) claiming that Canada's neglect of forest and brush management had forced Americans to breathe dirty and harmful air. He called current air quality dangerously unacceptable and said he would speak with the Canadian prime minister later that day to demand answers.

The backdrop is a wave of more than 800 wildfires burning across Canada. As smoke crossed the border, Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C., shot to the top of global rankings for the worst air pollution, according to The Washington Post. The Capitol building itself was barely visible through the haze, the Post reported.

Trump went further, accusing Canada of what he described as near-intentional negligence — saying the consequences of failing to manage forests and clear debris were entirely foreseeable. He said the recurring problem was costing the United States billions of dollars every year.

Many observers say the remarks are difficult to read as a simple environmental complaint, given the repeated friction between Washington and Ottawa since Trump's second term began.

The most striking episode came at a White House summit in May, when Trump again pressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — in person — on his claim that Canada should become the 51st state. Carney pushed back with a real estate analogy, saying Canada was not for sale.

Tariff disputes have also piled up. The Trump administration imposed 25 percent tariffs on most Canadian goods and 10 percent on energy products, citing fentanyl smuggling and border security concerns. The measures prompted then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to warn that the tariffs would devastate Canada, and Trudeau ultimately resigned amid the resulting political crisis, with Carney succeeding him. Tensions have continued to fester, with Trump repeatedly referring to the Canadian prime minister as a "governor" in what many saw as a deliberate slight.

More recently, after Carney visited China for the first time in eight years to pursue warmer ties, Trump threatened 100 percent tariffs on Canada if it struck a trade deal with Beijing, reigniting the dispute. The cascading pressure has reverberated inside Canada as well: Alberta, the heart of the country's oil industry, has launched procedures for a separation referendum, a sign that the tariff war is now spilling into Canadian domestic politics.

Seen in that context, Trump's wildfire smoke remarks look less like a standalone issue and more like a continuation of the sustained pressure campaign against Canada that has defined his presidency.

The solution Trump offered was, true to form, tariffs. He said the costs of the pollution would have to be added to the duties Canada already pays, though he gave no specifics on how or when such charges would be applied. Analysts say using tariffs as leverage to pressure other countries has become a signature negotiating tactic he has employed repeatedly since taking office.