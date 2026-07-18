Fire authorities raised their alert to Level 2 in response to a blaze that broke out Saturday morning at a Coupang Inc logistics center in Incheon.

The Incheon Fire Department issued the Level 2 alert at around 12:25 p.m. Saturday for the fire at the Coupang warehouse in Seoknam-dong, Seo-gu, Incheon.

Authorities had initially declared a Level 1 alert at around 9:15 a.m. and began fighting the blaze. They upgraded the alert after determining that the warehouse's large floor area and high volume of flammable materials would make suppression a lengthy effort.

A Level 1 alert mobilizes all personnel from the jurisdiction's fire station, while a Level 2 alert draws manpower and equipment from five to six neighboring stations.

As of Saturday, 219 firefighters and other personnel were on the scene, supported by 79 pieces of equipment including pump trucks.

Seo-gu district issued a safety text message urging nearby residents to take precautions and asking drivers to use alternate routes.

The fire broke out at around 6:54 a.m. Saturday on the sixth floor of Coupang Logistics Center No. 32 in Seoknam-dong, Seo-gu, Incheon.

No casualties have been reported. A total of 121 warehouse employees and others evacuated on their own.