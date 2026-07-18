Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Saturday ordered officials to deploy all available equipment and personnel to carry out emergency repairs as quickly as possible to minimize disruptions for residents in flood-hit areas.

Speaking at a heavy rain response review meeting she chaired that morning at Government Complex Seoul, Han said there had fortunately been no casualties, but that homes, roads and personal property had sustained damage. "I extend my condolences to all citizens who have suffered losses," she said.

Heavy rain that began Friday evening triggered heavy rain warnings across Seoul and special weather advisories for the greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province. The rain is forecast to continue through Sunday, centered on Gangwon Province, the greater Seoul area, the Chungcheong provinces, and central and northern North Gyeongsang Province.

Han warned that large amounts of rain were forecast for Saturday night and early Sunday morning in parts of South Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces, raising the risk of landslides. She urged the Korea Forest Service and local governments to ensure residents in high-risk areas could evacuate preemptively.

She added that worker safety during recovery operations was also critical, calling on crews to exercise caution on the job.