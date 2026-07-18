US President Donald Trump publicly raised allegations of Chinese interference in American elections during a nationally televised address at the White House on Thursday, but analysts say the remarks are unlikely to significantly affect US-China relations given that Trump continues to pursue closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China, too, appears to be treating the speech not as a signal of cooling relations but as rhetoric aimed at a domestic American audience.

The New York Times noted Friday that while Trump accused China of committing "the largest election data breach in history" during the address, he had called Xi "my friend" and emphasized improving bilateral ties just two months ago during a state visit to China.

Trump repeated his stolen-election claims at a FIFA event held ahead of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final. He said he "should have been president for eight years (consecutively)" and that "they rigged the election," reprising his longstanding claim that his 2020 defeat was the result of fraud.

Experts, however, say Trump is unlikely to let the repeated claims damage his relationship with Xi. Trump has expressed goodwill toward Xi for years, is facing difficulties on other diplomatic fronts including the war with Iran, and China holds significant economic leverage over the United States through rare earths and other tools.

At the US-China summit on May 14, Trump said he had received "unprecedented and wonderful hospitality" and that the meeting had enabled him to pursue "a fantastic trade deal." In a Fox News interview aired after the summit, when asked whether he would approve additional arms sales to Taiwan, Trump said he had "not approved" any and that he "may or may not approve them," appearing to put such approvals on hold.

A planned US visit by Xi in September is also reported to be proceeding as scheduled.

The pattern of Trump spotlighting China during domestic political crises also lends weight to that interpretation. He had similarly focused on China as a threat to the United States during the 2016 presidential election and again in 2020, when his reelection prospects were shaken by the spread of COVID-19.

The New York Times noted that Trump's decision to name China as the source of election interference coincided with his push to get Congress to pass an election reform bill requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo identification at the polls. The paper said the timing has led analysts to view the China-focused remarks as closer to a domestic political strategy ahead of the midterm elections than a foreign policy move.

Chinese authorities also responded to Trump's stolen-election claims in measured terms.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called the allegations "false claims that have already been proven groundless and a serious smear," and said the United States "must stop demonizing and framing China for electoral purposes." The New York Times analyzed the response as a sign that Beijing does not view Trump's remarks as signaling a shift in US policy toward China.

Ryan Hass, director of the China Center at the Brookings Institution, said "China's perfunctory and low-key response shows that Beijing understands Trump's remarks are entirely for domestic political consumption." He added that the remarks would not have a lasting impact on bilateral relations "unless Trump takes further action."

Xi, for his part, attended the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday, where he outlined proposals for global AI cooperation and governance. He made no remarks related to Trump's election interference allegations.

Julian Gewirtz, a former official on the White House National Security Council, said "China is designing the future and presenting a cooperative face, while the United States is clinging to the past and appearing conspiratorial and divided."