Heat advisories have been issued for 15 areas across South Jeolla Province, including Yeosu.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisories for the 15 areas effective 11 a.m. Saturday.

The affected areas are Yeosu, Hwasun, Yeongam, Yeonggwang-gun (excluding Nagwol-myeon), Damyang, Jangseong, Boseong, Gangjin, Hampyeong, Gurye flatlands, northern Muan, northern Haenam, southern Gokseong, northern Gokseong and southeastern Naju.

A heat advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperature exceeds 33 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days, or when severe heat-related damage is anticipated.

Heat advisories are already in effect for Suncheon and Gwangyang.