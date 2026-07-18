A fire broke out Saturday morning at a Coupang Inc logistics center in Seoknam-dong, Seohaegu, Incheon, according to Yonhap. The blaze started at around 6:54 a.m.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire department crews dispatched to the scene mobilized about 100 firefighters and roughly 50 pieces of equipment, including pumper trucks, to battle the blaze.

"Once the fire is extinguished, we plan to investigate the specific cause and the extent of the damage," a fire department official said.