Noh Seung-yul narrowly made the cut at the PGA Tour Corales Punta Cana Championship, which carries a $4 million purse.

Playing Saturday (Korean Standard Time) at Punta Cana Resort and Club (par 72) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Noh carded three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey for a 1-over-par 73 in the second round.

With a two-round total of 3-under-par 141, Noh made the cut in a tie for 65th place.

Noh, who competes primarily on the PGA Tour's second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, was making his fourth PGA Tour start this year. Of his previous three starts, he made the cut only once — finishing 18th at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May — and this week marks his second time advancing to weekend play.

Noh struggled early, dropping two strokes on the front nine with a bogey on the par-3 11th hole and a double bogey on the par-5 14th, putting his cut chances in jeopardy. He recovered with a birdie on the back nine, however, scraping through on the cut line.

Bae Sang-moon, playing on a sponsor's exemption in a rare PGA Tour appearance, missed the cut after dropping five strokes in the first round and three more Saturday, finishing at 8-over-par 152 near the bottom of the field.

Todd Clements of England leads at 13-under-par 131 through two rounds. Clements, who plays on the DP World Tour, shot 7 under in the first round and 6 under Saturday to hold a two-stroke advantage over the group tied for second.

The tournament was set up for players unable to compete in The Open Championship, the major being held the same week. Under a strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, 50 DP World Tour players also took part.