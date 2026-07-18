US President Donald Trump used a FIFA reception speech in Manhattan ahead of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final to address again the controversy surrounding what has been dubbed his effort to "save" striker Folarin Balogun.

Speaking at the event Friday, Trump named Balogun's red card as the most unforgettable moment of the tournament, according to Yahoo Sports and other media. "So I had no choice but to call Gianni," he said — referring to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who stood beside him as he spoke.

Balogun received the red card during the United States' round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after stomping on an opponent's ankle. The infraction carried an automatic one-match ban, which would have ruled him out of the round-of-16 clash against Belgium. FIFA, however, decided to suspend the ban for one year, allowing Balogun to play as scheduled.

The controversy erupted over how that suspension came about. Reports that Trump had personally called Infantino to request a review of the disciplinary decision prompted allegations that the host nation's leader had intervened in FIFA's disciplinary process to lift a ban on one of his country's players. Critics argued that political pressure had been applied to an independent international body, and the episode sparked a broader debate over the fairness of the suspension.

Trump sought to defuse the controversy Friday by detailing what he said was the substance of that call. He said he had opened the conversation by telling Infantino, "Gianni, I want to make a suggestion," and insisted he had not directly asked that the player be allowed to keep playing.

He then added that "it turned out much better this way," noting that "they won the game, and our team" — implying the US lost — and suggesting his involvement had no bearing on the final result.

Trump also relayed a remark by Infantino that the next World Cup could be co-hosted by China and the United States, quipping: "Then it would just be a very short flight between games. The players will love it."

Trump is spending the weekend at his New Jersey estate and is expected to attend the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on Sunday.