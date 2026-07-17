The North Gyeongsang Provincial Council formed the first budget and settlement special committee of the 13th council's first half-term at its fourth plenary session of the 364th extraordinary session Thursday, electing Kim Jin-uk, a lawmaker from Sangju, as chair and Kim Sang-il, a lawmaker from Pohang, as vice chair at the committee's inaugural meeting the same day.

The newly launched committee comprises 17 members, reflecting an expansion of the provincial council's total membership from 60 to 64 seats, and will operate through June 30, 2027.

The committee is tasked with comprehensively reviewing and deliberating on budget proposals, final accounts and funds for both North Gyeongsang Province and the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education. It will play a central role in ensuring the efficient allocation of livelihood-related budgets and sound management of provincial finances.

Chair Kim Jin-uk is a two-term lawmaker from Sangju who entered politics in 2002 as a Sangju city council member.

Vice Chair Kim Sang-il is a first-term lawmaker from Pohang who previously served on the Pohang city council. He also served as president of the 35th Pohang Youth Association and as an adviser to the youth chapter of the Pohang chapter of the Better Living Movement.

The full committee membership, listed in Korean alphabetical order, is: Kim Sang-il (Pohang 3), Kim Su-mun (Uiseong 2), Kim Jin-uk (Sangju 2), Ma Jeong-yeon (proportional), Park Seung-jik (Gyeongju 4), Baek Un-seong (Gyeongsan 1), Song Byeong-gil (Sangju 1), Yun Gi-hyeon (Gyeongsan 2), Yun Jong-ho (Gumi 6), Yun Cheol-nam (Yeongyang), Lee Myeong-hui (Gumi 5), Im Mu-seok (Yeongju 2), Jeong Se-hyeon (Gumi 2), Jeong Suk-gyeong (proportional), Jeong Yong-chae (proportional), Jo Yong-jin (Gimcheon 3) and Hwang Jae-cheol (Yeongdeok).

"We will actively support livelihood projects that residents can feel in their daily lives, and do our utmost to build a solid foundation for North Gyeongsang's future through sound and efficient fiscal management," Kim Jin-uk said.