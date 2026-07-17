Jungnang-gu is accepting applications through July 28 for its 2026 eco-friendly agricultural produce support program for pregnant women, the district announced.

The program aims to give expectant mothers access to safe food and support healthy diets for both mother and baby by subsidizing purchases of eco-friendly produce.

Pregnant women registered as residents of Jungnang-gu as of the application date are eligible, including mothers who gave birth on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

Each recipient receives 240,000 won ($161) per year toward eco-friendly agricultural produce, of which 48,000 won is covered by the recipient. The subsidy can be used to purchase designated items including eco-friendly produce and organic processed foods.

Applications are open until 6 p.m. on July 28 and can be submitted online through Ecomall, the district's pregnancy management system.

Starting this year, the district has also rolled out its "Jungnang-style Birth Celebration Goods Support Project," which provides customized baby products to newborn families. The initiative is part of a broader push to ease the financial burden of childbirth and child-rearing and foster a birth-friendly environment.

"I hope this support program helps pregnant women maintain a healthy diet and eases the financial burden on households," district mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will continue to offer a wide range of practical support for childbirth and child-rearing to make Jungnang-gu a great place to have and raise children."