Heavy rain alerts have been issued for Daegu, Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province, with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters activating its Level 1 response.
addressh@heraldcorp.com
by Ju So-hyeon
Published : July 17, 2026 - 21:11:49
Heavy rain alerts have been issued for Daegu, Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province, with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters activating its Level 1 response.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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