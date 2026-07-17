Andy Burnham, a lawmaker of Britain's ruling Labour Party, was elected the party's new leader Friday (local time), in effect confirming him as the successor to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He is set to be formally sworn in as prime minister on Monday.

Speaking after his election as party leader, Burnham called it "a truly emotional moment" and said he was "deeply grateful for the support you have shown me." He also joked that he did not need to thank lawmaker Catherine West — who had sent Starmer an ultimatum following Labour's general election defeat last May — adding, "She supported me too."

The party leadership had long been Burnham's ambition. He finished fourth in the 2010 Labour leadership primary, losing to Ed Miliband and others, and entered the 2015 race as a frontrunner only to suffer a heavy defeat to Jeremy Corbyn. He reached the top on his third attempt.

In his speech Friday, Burnham said Britain "took a series of wrong turns in the 1980s, as political power was centralized and economic power was privatized," and called for "a new path, different from the one walked over the past 40 years."

He said his government would be "unapologetically Labour in its priorities and decisions," emphasizing economic rebuilding, public ownership and reindustrialization.

Burnham will be formally invested as prime minister on Monday. That day, Starmer is scheduled to meet King Charles III to tender his resignation, after which the king will ask Burnham to form a government. Removal vehicles have already arrived at 10 Downing Street as preparations for Starmer's departure get underway.

Cabinet appointments are also expected to be announced Monday.