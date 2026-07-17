Yeongdeok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Friday that the 2026 Yeongdeok Golden Sweetfish Festival will run for three days from July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Osipcheon riverside area in Yeongdeok-eup.

This year's festival, themed "The Joy of Gourmet with the Golden Sweetfish," will move beyond the fried and grilled dishes that have defined past editions, offering a wider variety of sweetfish cuisine developed in partnership with university culinary departments.

A celebratory concert will also be held to mark the launch of the ninth term of local elected government and the county's success in attracting a new nuclear power plant, and to promote community unity.

The signature hands-on event, a traditional "bandu" net-fishing experience for golden sweetfish, will be held eight times over the festival period, while a children's sweetfish-catching zone will run seven times free of charge.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of water play equipment — including water seesaws, air bounces and water slides — alongside various recreational programs.

Yeongdeok-gun chief Jo Ju-hong said the county is "focusing all administrative resources on safety management and facility inspections so that tourists can enjoy the festival safely and comfortably," adding that it will "do its utmost to ensure visitors can take home memories of Yeongdeok's pristine nature and charm."