Police are investigating after a couple in their 40s and their two children were found dead at an apartment in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.

Police received a report at around 12:55 p.m. Friday that a couple in their 40s had fallen from an apartment building in Yonghyeon-dong, Uijeongbu. The couple were taken to a hospital but were pronounced dead.

Police and fire department officials then checked the family's unit and found two children, aged 12 and 8, also dead inside.

Police are examining whether suicide notes or other relevant clues were found at the scene while investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.