Major US broadcasters effectively boycotted Donald Trump's nationally televised address Thursday, airing quiz shows and animal programs in its place.

ABC, NBC and CNN all declined to carry Trump's special address live during the 9 p.m. Eastern prime-time slot Thursday, according to the Associated Press and Reuters. The networks have traditionally simulcast presidential addresses during prime time, but this time chose to stick with their regular programming.

The networks' resolve to sidestep or outright refuse live coverage was unmistakable from their schedules.

ABC ran an uninterrupted quiz show while NBC broadcast an animal-themed entertainment program. CNN kept its regular news program hosted by anchor Kaitlan Collins on air. The networks did stream the address, but only through their own mobile apps and streaming platforms — channels with far less reach than their main broadcast signals.

CBS, another major broadcast network, only reluctantly cut to the address several minutes after it had begun. Pro-Trump outlets, including the conservative Fox News, were the only ones to carry the speech in full and in real time.

Signs of a collective media boycott had emerged before the address. Progressive Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had urged broadcasters to refuse coverage, arguing Trump would repeat unverified false claims about election fraud. Trump did just that during the address, reviving conspiracy theories that China had interfered extensively in the 2020 presidential election.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had tried to pressure the networks beforehand, calling it "an important address that the American people need to see" — to no avail.

Trump vented his fury at the networks during the address itself. He warned that broadcasters were "using public airwaves worth billions of dollars for free" while engaging in biased reporting, and demanded their broadcast licenses be revoked immediately.