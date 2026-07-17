Sandara Park, 41, of girl group 2NE1 has opened up about her experience of a "non-face-to-face" relationship conducted entirely through text messages.

A video titled "A Completely Unheard-of Non-Face-to-Face Romance" was posted Friday on the YouTube channel Ibman Yeolmyeon.

In the video, when an article claiming she had only dated younger men came up, Sandara said she was drawn to men with surprising charm, a cute side and a protective, masculine quality.

Asked whether she found older men unattractive, she said that was not the case. "I'd actually like it if an older man were a bit childlike," she said, adding that Eun Ji-won — whom she called oppa — had been her ideal type. "I just haven't dated an older man yet. It doesn't mean I only like younger men," she said.

On why she had never been caught up in a scandal, Sandara said the secret was simply not meeting anyone in person. "A relationship conducted only through texts can't last more than a few months," she said, adding that she would not go out even when someone came looking for her.

She said men could not endure that for long. "I thought I was in a relationship, but looking back now, I'm not sure it really was one," she added.

She noted that even when she had declared a relationship official, she had met the person only about twice or been in the same space from a distance. "These days I'm better at talking and going on dates. I just can't go around openly," she added.