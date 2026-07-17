The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Friday that Kang Cheong-hee, former head of the Korea Public Tissue Bank, has been appointed the 11th president of the National Health Insurance Service. Her three-year term begins Monday.

Kang is a cardiothoracic surgeon who graduated from Yonsei University College of Medicine. She previously served as vice president of the Korean Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, standing vice president of the Korean Medical Association, director of the Giheung District Public Health Center in Yongin, standing director of benefits at the National Health Insurance Service, head of the Korea Public Tissue Bank, and chair of the Democratic Party of Korea's special committee on health and medical care.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it expects Kang to draw on her expertise and policy experience in the medical field to carry out key tasks — including managing national health insurance finances and establishing an integrated care system — and to actively support the government's major policy agenda, including strengthening regional, essential and public healthcare.

The head of the National Health Insurance Service is appointed upon presidential approval, following a recommendation by the organization's executive nomination committee and a formal request by the minister of health and welfare.

Kang has served as vice president of the Korean Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, director of the Giheung District Public Health Center in Yongin, and standing director of benefits at the National Health Insurance Service. She currently chairs the Democratic Party of Korea's special committee on health and medical care.