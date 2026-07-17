Channel S's digital original series Tikitaka Road in Sydney, produced with support from Destination NSW and Tourism Australia, made its debut Wednesday.

The tourism boards said Friday that the series follows travel YouTubers Chaekoje, Captain Ttager, Nagang, Yeonguk, Kkot-eonni and Jogaemi as they travel across Sydney and New South Wales, introducing a wide range of itineraries spanning the city, nature, food and outdoor activities.

New South Wales — the first part of Australia reached by European explorers — is the country's premier travel destination, offering an extraordinary range of attractions. These include the world-class harbor city of Sydney, stunning coastlines, UNESCO World Heritage sites, Sydney Cove where Indigenous Australians and Europeans first met, the Sydney Opera House built on a site that once served as an Indigenous festival and gathering ground, rock engravings and other traces of Aboriginal culture and daily life, renowned wine regions, and a collection of distinctive small towns.

World-class dining, outdoor adventures, Australia's native wildlife and breathtaking natural scenery combine to offer travelers a remarkable experience in every season.

Starting Wednesday, all seven episodes of Tikitaka Road in Sydney will be released every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Channel S's official YouTube channel. A four-part television broadcast will air every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Channel S beginning Aug. 6. The travel YouTubers will explore Sydney's city center and surrounding areas in teams before reuniting to experience Vivid Sydney, the internationally acclaimed festival of light, music and food, showcasing the diverse appeal of New South Wales.

The first episode, already released, featured Chaekoje and Captain Ttager introducing the most distinctive ways to experience Sydney.

The cast boarded Sydney Seaplanes at Rose Bay Terminal and began their journey with a flight over Sydney Harbour. Taking off from the water, they soared above the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city's sweeping coastline. Sydney Seaplanes is one of the city's signature premium experiences, offering a three-dimensional view of Sydney's iconic landmarks and natural scenery in a short amount of time.

The cast then visited Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park, where they came face to face with Australia's native animals. The park brings together koalas, kangaroos, quokkas — known as the world's happiest animals — wombats, emus and more in one place, with hands-on experiences that let visitors feed and interact with the animals up close. The park draws families as well as groups of friends and couples.

Upcoming episodes will take viewers to the Blue Mountains, Sydney's iconic natural getaway to the west, for outdoor activities and relaxation, as well as the scenic coastline of the Central Coast to the north, local dining and city life in downtown Sydney, and the globally celebrated Vivid Sydney festival — gradually revealing the full breadth of what New South Wales has to offer.