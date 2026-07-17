Yeongdeungpo-gu held a special lecture titled "Yeongdeungpo Meets the Constitution" on Thursday morning, one day before the 78th Constitution Day.

About 100 residents attended the event, at which district mayor Jo Yu-jin took the podium herself to share the significance of the "Yeongdeungpo Constitutional City Declaration" — the first project approved under her ninth-term administration — and to explain the importance of democracy in everyday life.

The lecture covered the history and contemporary significance of the South Korean Constitution, the background behind Yeongdeungpo's declaration as the country's first "constitutional city," and ways to realize grassroots democracy through resident self-governance and civic participation.

"I will build a city where the values of the South Korean Constitution are realized across every area of district administration," Jo said. "I will make the constitutional spirit — human dignity and worth, freedom and equality, democracy and the rule of law, human rights and decentralization — the standard for running this district, and pursue an administration defined by openness, fairness, diversity and transparency."