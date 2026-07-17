Jeju Island is enduring relentless heat around the clock, with tropical nights stretching into a 10th consecutive day centered on Jeju and Seogwipo.

According to the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration, overnight lows between Thursday night and Friday morning were 26 degrees Celsius in Seogwipo, 26 C in Seongsan, 25.7 C in Jeju and 25.4 C in Gosan. With minimums staying above 25 C, tropical night conditions spread across coastal areas throughout the island.

This year's cumulative tropical night count stands at 10 days each for Jeju and Seogwipo, and 6 days each for Seongsan and Gosan. For Jeju and Seogwipo in particular, the heat has persisted every night since the first tropical night of the year on July 7 — 10 consecutive nights.

"Warm, humid southerly winds have been flowing in continuously, preventing nighttime temperatures from dropping sufficiently and sustaining tropical night conditions, particularly along coastal areas," the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Daytime heat is equally intense. A heat wave advisory is in effect across Jeju Island, excluding Chujado and Sanjicheon, with daytime highs expected to feel like 33 C or above.

As the heat and tropical nights are forecast to continue for now, residents are urged to stay well hydrated and take special care to prevent heat-related illness — infants, the elderly and those with chronic conditions in particular should avoid outdoor activities.